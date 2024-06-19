A ship is thought to have sunk in the Red Sea after a deadly attack by Houthis that forced it to be abandoned last week, a security agency has said.

The MV Tutor, which was holed during an attack that left one Filipino sailor dead, is "believed to have sunk", the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said late on Tuesday.

"Military authorities report maritime debris and oil sighted in the last reported location," said UKMTO, which is run by the British Navy.

The Liberian flagged, Greek-owned and operated bulk carrier was hit by a remote-controlled sea drone and an aerial projectile southwest of Hudaida on June 19.

It was evacuated in a military operation on Friday and left drifting, its engine room breached and taking on water.

Second sunken ship