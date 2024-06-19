Hundreds of people have died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage as the faithful faced intense high temperatures at Islamic holy sites in Saudi Arabia, officials said as people tried to claim their loved ones' bodies.

Hundreds of people had lined up at the Emergency Complex in the Muaisem neighbourhood in Mecca, trying to get information about their missing family members.

Security appeared tight at the complex, AP news agency reported, with an official reading out names of the dead and the nationalities, which included people from Algeria, Egypt and India. Those who said they were kin of the dead were allowed inside to identify the deceased.

One list circulating online suggested at least 550 people died during the five-day Hajj.

A medic who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not released publicly by the government said that the names listed appeared genuine. That medic and another official who also spoke on condition of anonymity said they believed at least 600 bodies were at the facility.

The list offered no cause of death. But several countries have said some of their pilgrims died because of the heat that swept across the holy sites at Mecca, including Jordan, Tunisia and India.

A diplomat in Saudi Arabia told AFP news agency on Wednesday that 68 Indian nationals were among the hundreds of Hajj pilgrims who died during the pilgrimage.