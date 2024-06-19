Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Vietnam for talks with the country's leaders on the final stop of his two-nation tour of Asia after concluding a defence pact with North Korea.

Putin's aircraft touched down at Hanoi's airport early on Thursday. He was met on a red carpet by Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha and top party diplomat Le Hoai Trung.

In an opinion piece timed for his visit, Putin applauded the Southeast Asian Communist-ruled country for supporting "a pragmatic way to solve the crisis" in Ukraine.

Vietnam, which officially pursues a neutral foreign policy it calls "bamboo diplomacy" in its relations with world powers, has abstained from condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine, a stance that Western countries view as too close to the Kremlin

As well as praising Vietnam for its "balanced" stance on the Ukraine war, Putin listed progress on payments, energy and trade between the countries in the article published in Vietnam's Communist Party newspaper Nhan Dan.

Although both North Korea and Russia face international isolation, Vietnam has built careful alliances with the United States and the European Union.

"President Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam is to demonstrate that Western attempts to isolate Russia are not working and that Russia has partners in Asia," said Carl Thayer, an expert on Vietnam security at the Australian Defence Force Academy in Canberra.

Russia was hit with US-led Western sanctions after it entered Ukraine in February 2022 in what Moscow calls a "special military operation". In March 2023, the Hague-based International Criminal Court's issued an arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, charges he denies.

Neither Vietnam nor Russia are members of the ICC.

The Southeast Asian country will be the third nation Putin has visited, after China and North Korea, since he was sworn in for a fifth term in May.

Vietnam has been gearing up for a full state welcome for Putin, his first visit since 2017 and his fifth in total.