Thursday, June 20, 2024

1728 GMT — At least 36 prisoners from Gaza who were detained by the Israeli military since October 7, 2023 have died because of torture and harsh conditions in Israeli prisons, the Palestinian Media Office in the enclave said.

The Office said another "54 detainees from various Palestinian regions have died in Israeli prisons due to torture and inhumane detention conditions, amid systematic assaults on prisoners since the beginning of the genocidal war."

It accused Israel of "committing ongoing crimes against humanity, including enforced disappearances."

The statement described Israeli prisons as "mass graves for thousands of Palestinian prisoners, ignored by international institutions."

Based on testimonies from recently released detainees, the statement detailed numerous forms of torture and inhumane treatment, including forced stripping, prolonged binding and blindfolding, electrocution, systematic starvation and cutting the body with sharp tools.

Other reported abuses include deprivations of sleep, bathing and medical care, dog attacks and exposure to extreme cold.

More updates 👇

1829 GMT — Israeli army releases 33 Palestinian detainees from Gaza

The Israeli army released 33 Palestinian detainees from Gaza, according to medical sources.

"The freed detainees were admitted to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital with thin bodies and signs of torture," the sources said.

According to an Anadolu news agency reporter, the detainees were set free east of Deir al Balah in central Gaza.

1821 GMT — Casualties in Israeli strikes on Gaza homes, gatherings: witnesses

Several Palestinians were killed and injured in Israeli air strikes that targeted two homes and two groups of residents in Gaza.

Witnesses told Anadolu news agency that multiple casualties were transported to the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in the city following the strikes with warplanes and drones on two homes and the gatherings.

Warplanes bombed a house in the Zaytoun neighbourhood in southeastern Gaza and another in the Shejaiya neighbourhood in the east, said witnesses.

They also reported that drones targeted residents in the western part of the city and in the Zaytoun neighbourhood.

The number of casualties or the severity of injuries remain unclear.

1811 GMT — Israel needs US ammunition in 'war for its existence': Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country needs ammunition from the United States in "the war for its existence," directly addressing the White House after it criticised him for complaining about arms deliveries related to the war on Gaza.

"I am prepared to suffer personal attacks provided that Israel receives the ammunition from the US that it needs in the war for its existence," he said in a statement.

The Israeli leader's comments came after he angered Washington with a video statement this week accusing it of "withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel."

US officials have said they were not aware of what Netanyahu was referring to.

1758 GMT — Humanitarian operations in Gaza must be fully facilitated: UN

A UN official voiced concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and called on Israel to allow aid delivery.

"Humanitarian operations in Gaza must be fully facilitated and all impediments must be lifted," deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

Haq stressed that access constraints continue to "severely undermine" the delivery of humanitarian assistance and services across Gaza.

1739 GMT — Mortar attack hit Israeli command site in Gaza: Hamas

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, said that it targeted an Israeli army command and control site in Gaza City with heavy mortars.

"We shelled an enemy command and control site east of the Zaytoun neighbourhood in Gaza with heavy mortars, achieving direct hits on the troops," the group said in a statement.

It added that fighters detected "two Black Hawk and Yasur helicopters landing to evacuate the dead and wounded" from the site. The Israeli military has not yet commented on the claims.

1554 GMT —Many Israeli soldiers killed by 'friendly fire' on Oct 7: probe

An Israeli military investigation has revealed that several soldiers were killed and injured by "friendly fire" during Hamas's October 7 attack, according to leaked findings reported by local media.

Various Israeli entities, including the military, initiated investigations to determine accountability for the "failure" to predict and prevent the attack.

Israel's Channel 12 broadcaster reported that a military investigation into the attack found, based on leaked information, that "friendly fires led to the deaths and injuries of an unspecified number of Israeli soldiers who were highly hesitant" to confront the Palestinian attacking factions.

The investigation found that Israel's military forces were deployed in "chaotic" ways in areas adjacent to Gaza.

The broadcaster noted that the official investigation outcome will be published by mid-July.

1540 GMT — Netanyahu's comments on US weapons 'perplexing': White House

The White House said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments on the US-supplied weapons was "incorrect."

Netanyahu on Tuesday said he told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that it was "inconceivable" that in the past few months Washington was "withholding weapons and ammunitions" to Israel.

"It was perplexing to say the least, certainly disappointing, especially given that no other country is doing more to help Israel defend itself against the threat by Hamas," White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

1423 GMT —Firms sending arms to Israel could be complicit in abuses: UN

A group of United Nations experts have warned arms and ammunitions manufacturers against taking part in the transfer of weapons to Israel, saying it could make them complicit in human rights abuses and violations of international law.

The group of 30 experts, including several UN Special Rapporteurs, said arms manufacturers supplying Israel should halt their transfers of war materiel, "even if they are executed under existing export licenses."

"These companies, by sending weapons, parts, components, and ammunition to Israeli forces, risk being complicit in serious violations of international human rights and international humanitarian laws," the experts said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from Israel which has repeatedly denied carrying out abuses during its attacks on Gaza.

1346 GMT — Israeli army reports fresh rocket fire from Lebanon

The Israeli army said at least 25 rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel amid rising tensions along the border between the two countries.

No injuries were reported in the rocket attack that targeted the towns of Shomera and Zar'it in Western Galilee, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

Lebanese group Hezbollah said it fired a volley of Katyusha rockets on the Israeli army's Zar'it barracks in northern Israel in response to the killing of a senior commander in the town of Deir Kifa.

1257 GMT — Six Israeli soldiers injured in last 24 hours: military

Six Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in the last 24 hours, including three in Gaza, military figures showed.

The army, however, did not provide any further details about how the soldiers were wounded.

According to Israeli military figures, at least 662 soldiers have been killed and 3,866 others injured since Tel Aviv launched its war in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

1241 GMT — Another Hezbollah militant killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

Another Hezbollah militant was killed in an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese group said.

The group identified the slain member as Abbas Ibrahim Hamada, without specifying the circumstances of his death.

The Israeli army, for its part, confirmed that Hamada was killed in a drone strike in the town of Deir Kifa. A military statement said that Hamada was allegedly the operations officer of Hezbollah's Jouaiyya regional unit.

At least 347 Hezbollah militants have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces since October 8, 2023, according to an Anadolu news agency tally.

1204 GMT — Hamas chief, Iran FM discuss efforts to end Israel's war on Gaza

Hamas chief Ismail Haniya has held talks with Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri in Qatar to discuss ways of ending Israel's war on Gaza, the Palestinian group said.

The talks held between the two sides Wednesday evening took up Palestinian developments and efforts to halt the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, Hamas added in a statement.

Bagheri reviewed Iranian efforts to support the Palestinians in international arenas, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the BRICS bloc of emerging economics, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the statement said.

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt have so far failed to agree on a permanent ceasefire that allows a prisoner swap between the two sides.

1130 GMT — Israel arrests 20 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli army detained 20 more Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners' affairs groups.

The speaker of the now-disbanded Palestinian Legislative Council, Aziz Dweik, was among the detainees, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

Dweik was released by the Israeli army earlier this week.

Thursday's arrests brought to 9,300 Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since last October, according to Palestinian figures.

1029 GMT — Over 70% of public facilities in Rafah destroyed by Israeli army: mayor

Israeli attacks have destroyed more than 70 percent of public facilities in Rafah in southern Gaza, the city's mayor said.

"Over 70% of public facilities and infrastructure have been destroyed in the Israeli onslaught," Ahmed al Soufi told Anadolu news agency. He said the Israeli army on Tuesday blew up dozens of homes in the Saudi neighbourhood of western Rafah.

"Israel seeks to turn Gaza into an uninhabitable area by destroying the Rafah crossing and preventing the entry of humanitarian and relief aid," the mayor said, warning of a possible famine in the Palestinian enclave.

1030 GMT — Palestinian death toll from Israel's war on Gaza continues to mount