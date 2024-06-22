America's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation, The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), has condemned Tajikistan's new legislation that seeks to prohibit the wearing of Islamic headscarves like the hijab.

CAIR's Research and Advocacy Director, Corey Saylor, expressed concern over the implications of such a law, denouncing it in a statement on Friday as a severe violation of religious liberties.

"Banning the hijab is a violation of religious freedom and such bans on religious attire should have no place in any nation that respects the rights of its people," stated Saylor, underscoring the organisation's unwavering commitment to defending the rights of Muslims both domestically and internationally.

"We condemn this draconian, repressive law and urge the Tajik government to reverse this decision" the statement said.