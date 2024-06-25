The Niger military administration’s decision to cancel the permit for a major uranium mine operated by the French company Orano has reinforced the increased friction between the nation's former colonial ruler and the junta as it pursues further disengagement from France.

Niger is one of the world's biggest producers of uranium, ranked at number seven, according to the World Nuclear Association (WNA). French nuclear power plants have sourced uranium mined in Niger by Orano, formerly known as Areva, for more than fifty years.

Roughly 70 percent of France's electricity is generated from nuclear power, and Niger supplies 15 percent of uranium for that purpose to the Western European country.

A naturally occurring radioactive element, uranium is commonly used to fuel nuclear reactors for electricity generation, as well as weapons. production.

In 2022, Niger also supplied more than a quarter of the uranium used in the European Union, according to the Euratom Supply Agency, the bloc’s nuclear energy agency. This makes it the second-biggest uranium source, after Kazakhstan, accounting for 25.38 percent of the share.

“Niger is the source of a substantial portion of the EU’s uranium imports and meets 15 percent of France’s uranium requirements as well as a fifth of Europe’s uranium needs,” writes Joana de Deus Pereira, a senior research fellow at RUSI Europe. “This symbiosis, however, is strained with the advent of the coup, challenging France’s continued relevance and influence in Niger and beyond.”

Growing anti-French sentiments

Last July, soldiers in Niger declared a coup on live television, ousting President Mohamed Bazoum, who had unsuccessfully attempted to combat terrorist activities in the country with the aid of French troops.

Plus, there were claims that President Mohamed Bazoum was serving French interests, and these accusations were used to justify his removal from power, led by Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani.

Before the military coup, Niger was an important economic and security ally for Western countries in the Sahel region. However, the junta that took control pledged to cut ties with the West, leading to a review of mining agreements and the withdrawal of Western troops from Niger.

After the coup, Nigeriens protested and attacked the French embassy. Historically, some of their grievances can be traced to how French colonial rule exploited resources and used oppressive methods to maintain control. Even after African countries, such as Niger, gained independence, France continued to interfere in their politics and economies.

According to Raphael Granvaud, author of the book ‘Areva en Afrique’, France's continued economic, political, and military influence over its former colonies after their independence is cited as one of the reasons for its control of uranium resources.

Former Nigerien energy minister Mahaman Laouan Gaya indicated to German state-owned broadcaster DW several weeks after the coup that people in Niger feel the economic “partnership is very unequal” between the two countries.

According to Gaya, despite exporting €3.5 billion ($3.8 billion) worth of uranium to France, Niger only received €459 million in exchange.

"If Niger decides not to export uranium to France, it will have dramatic consequences for France but little impact on the Nigerien economy," he said.

He added that the majority of Niger's population does not have access to electricity and shared concerns over the exploitation of prices, which results in Niger receiving insufficient income for its exports.

On unequal ground