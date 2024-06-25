TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish FM Fidan to attend Türkiye-Romania-Poland trilateral meeting
Türkiye-Romania-Poland Trilateral Cooperation Process foreign ministers meeting is set to address current security challenges in NATO's vicinity and discuss steps that can be taken to further enhance relations among the three countries.
Turkish FM Fidan to attend Türkiye-Romania-Poland trilateral meeting
Fidan is expected to highlight Ankara’s priority expectations from the NATO Washington summit in the context of the spirit of alliance. / Photo: AA Archive 
June 25, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Warsaw to attend a trilateral meeting with his Polish and Romanian counterparts.

The Türkiye-Romania-Poland Trilateral Cooperation Process foreign ministers meeting on Wednesday will discuss preparations for a NATO heads of state and government summit in Washington this July 9-11, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

It will address current security challenges in NATO's vicinity and discuss steps that can be taken to further enhance relations among the three countries.

The meeting is also expected to address the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel’s ongoing attacks on Palestine's Gaza.

Fidan is expected to highlight Ankara’s priority expectations from the NATO Washington summit in the context of the spirit of alliance.

RelatedTürkiye urges NATO members to back fight against terrorism — top diplomat

Counterterrorism efforts

The Turkish foreign minister also will underline the necessity for the complete removal of sanctions, restrictions, and impediments in the defence industry domain, in line with the commitments of NATO allies at the alliance summit in Vilnius, Lithuania last October.

Fidan will underscore that such sanctions, restrictions, and impediments not only harm the national defence capacities of individual allies but also undermine the alliance's deterrence and defense efforts and capabilities in the current international security environment.

He is expected to highlight the need for NATO to increase its contributions to international efforts in comprehensive counterterrorism, stressing that combatting terrorism is a fundamental element for the security of NATO's southern flank and Europe.

Recommended

Fidan will share Ankara’s views and proposals on how Europe's defence and security can be more effectively ensured in a strategic environment shaped by threats and challenges.

RelatedTürkiye carries more sensitivity in counterterrorism than US, UK do: Fidan

Greece and Poland's proposal

During the meeting, Türkiye plans to raise and discuss a joint letter sent by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to the European Commission president.

The letter proposes the establishment of an air defence shield funded by the EU and exclusively for the protection of the EU.

Türkiye aims to bring up the implications and drawbacks of this proposal.

The political-military consultation mechanism among the three countries was established in 2012 at the initiative of Romania, and the first consultation at the foreign ministers’ level took place in Warsaw in 2016.

Türkiye hosted the most recent trilateral foreign ministers meeting in 2022.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike