Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Warsaw to attend a trilateral meeting with his Polish and Romanian counterparts.

The Türkiye-Romania-Poland Trilateral Cooperation Process foreign ministers meeting on Wednesday will discuss preparations for a NATO heads of state and government summit in Washington this July 9-11, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

It will address current security challenges in NATO's vicinity and discuss steps that can be taken to further enhance relations among the three countries.

The meeting is also expected to address the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel’s ongoing attacks on Palestine's Gaza.

Fidan is expected to highlight Ankara’s priority expectations from the NATO Washington summit in the context of the spirit of alliance.

Counterterrorism efforts

The Turkish foreign minister also will underline the necessity for the complete removal of sanctions, restrictions, and impediments in the defence industry domain, in line with the commitments of NATO allies at the alliance summit in Vilnius, Lithuania last October.

Fidan will underscore that such sanctions, restrictions, and impediments not only harm the national defence capacities of individual allies but also undermine the alliance's deterrence and defense efforts and capabilities in the current international security environment.

He is expected to highlight the need for NATO to increase its contributions to international efforts in comprehensive counterterrorism, stressing that combatting terrorism is a fundamental element for the security of NATO's southern flank and Europe.