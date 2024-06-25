TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Google defends its market practices in Turkish antitrust probe
Turkish Competition Board examines potential abuse of Google’s dominant position in general search services market.
Google defends its market practices in Turkish antitrust probe
Complainants argued that Google manipulates search results to favor its goals, hindering consumers from accessing other content providers. / Photo: Reuters
June 25, 2024

The Turkish Competition Board has held a hearing as part of its investigation into Google’s market practices, examining potential abuse of its dominant position in the general search services market.

The hearing was chaired by Competition Board President Birol Kule at the board's headquarters in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

The investigation involves Alphabet Inc, Google LLC, Google International LLC, Google Ireland Limited, and Google's advertising and marketing limited company in Türkiye, collectively known as the Google economic entity.

The investigation aims to determine if Google violated the Competition Protection Act by leveraging specific features on its search engine results pages to abuse its market dominance.

RelatedTürkiye imposes $14.8M fine on Google
Recommended

Accused of manipulating search results

The inquiry team presented their findings, indicating that while Google holds a dominant position, there is no evidence of abuse, ruling out the need for an administrative fine.

Complainants argued that Google manipulates search results to favor its goals, hindering consumers from accessing other content providers.

Representing Google, Attorney Korhan Yildirim defended the company, saying the search results are “organic” and based on relevance, benefiting consumers.

The board will announce its final decision on July 10. If the decision is reached earlier, it will be published on the authority’s official website.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike