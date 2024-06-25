The Turkish Competition Board has held a hearing as part of its investigation into Google’s market practices, examining potential abuse of its dominant position in the general search services market.

The hearing was chaired by Competition Board President Birol Kule at the board's headquarters in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

The investigation involves Alphabet Inc, Google LLC, Google International LLC, Google Ireland Limited, and Google's advertising and marketing limited company in Türkiye, collectively known as the Google economic entity.

The investigation aims to determine if Google violated the Competition Protection Act by leveraging specific features on its search engine results pages to abuse its market dominance.