Bolivian armed forces have taken control over the central square in La Paz and an armoured vehicle rammed the entrance to the presidential palace as leftist President Luis Arce slammed a "coup" against the government, sparking regional and global condemnations.

Bolivian general Juan Jose Zuniga who appears to be leading the coup said army is trying to "restore democracy" and free political prisoners while President Arce dismissed him and swore in new military leaders.

Here are some of the initial reactions to the attempted coup.

Türkiye

"We are deeply concerned by reports of an attempted coup against the elected Bolivian government," Türkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We hope that democratic order and an environment of stability will be quickly re-established in Bolivia," the statement added.

"On this occasion, we reiterate that we are against any kind of coup and military intervention and that we strongly condemn all actions aimed at overthrowing legitimate governments."

Chile

President Gabriel Boric told reporters that he "immediately" contacted his Bolivian counterpart to offer his "solidarity."

"We condemn this coup attempt. We call for institutions to function, for the constitution and the laws to be respected," he added. "We hope that no one is injured and that the legitimate government of President Luis Arce remains in place and can continue with the mandate that the Bolivian people have voted for."

Boric said the matter would be raised on Thursday before the Organization of American States.

European Union

"The European Union condemns any attempt to break the constitutional order in Bolivia and overthrow democratically elected governments, and expresses its solidarity with the Bolivian government and people," Josep Borrell, the bloc's foreign policy chief, said on X.

Spain