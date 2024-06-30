BIZTECH
Japan introduces holographic technology in new banknotes
In the first design change in 20 years 10,000-yen, 5,000-yen, and 1,000-yen bills feature historical figures' holographic portraits appearing to rotate in 3D.
About 7.5 billion new banknotes will have been printed by the end of March next year. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 30, 2024

Japan will start issuing new banknotes with the first-ever use of cutting-edge holographic technology.

Holographic portraits of historical figures appear to rotate in 3D on the bills, serving as an anti-counterfeit measure, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported on Sunday.

In the first design change in 20 years, the 10,000-yen, 5,000-yen, and 1,000-yen bills will have larger face value numbers printed on them than the current versions for greater visibility.

Tactile marks for the visually impaired will also make them recognisable to touch.

Eiichi Shibusawa (1840-1931), known as "the father of Japanese capitalism" who helped establish around 500 companies, will be featured on the 10,000-yen note, while the 5,000-yen note will feature educator Umeko Tsuda (1864-1929), a staunch advocate of women rights.

The 1,000-yen note will use the portrait of microbiologist Shibasaburo Kitasato (1853-1931), dubbed "the father of modern Japanese medicine."

About 7.5 billion new banknotes will have been printed by the end of March next year.

Existing banknotes will remain valid after the introduction of the new bills.

