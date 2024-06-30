Türkiye has "neutralised" a total of seven PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry has said.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 3 PKK/YPG terrorists detected in the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring zones in northern Syria and 4 PKK terrorists detected in the Operation Claw-Lock zone," the ministry wrote on X on Sunday.

Türkiye in 2022 launched Operation Claw-Lock to target the terror group PKK's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.