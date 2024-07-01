TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK terror group responsible for fires in N Iraq: Iraqi interior ministry
The perpetrators confessed that they were planning to set fires in other regions and to sabotage the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline on Iraqi territory, says interior ministry spokesperson.
PKK terror group responsible for fires in N Iraq: Iraqi interior ministry
The perpetrators also planned to set fires in Shorja and Sadr City in the capital Baghdad, the spokesperson said. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
July 1, 2024

The perpetrators of recent fires in the northern areas of Kirkuk, Erbil, and Duhok are members of the terrorist group PKK, Iraqi officials have said.

An investigation team was formed on the orders of Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al Sudani after fires in Erbil and Duhok, said Interior Ministry spokesman Miqdad Miri on Monday.

Miri said in a statement that three people arrested after an extensive investigation into the fires were found to be members of the terrorist PKK.

Three of the suspects – two in Kirkuk and one in Diyala – were arrested and detained in an operation coordinated with the Iraqi KRG, the spokesman said.

Planning to sabotage the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline

Recommended

Saying that the three confessed that they were planning to set fires in other regions, Miri said the terrorists were planning to sabotage the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline on Iraqi territory.

They also planned to set fires in Shorja and Sadr City in the capital Baghdad, he added.

The terrorist group PKK often hides out in northern Iraq, plotting attacks on nearby Türkiye.

Active in at least four countries in the region, the PKK and its offshoots such as the PKK/YPG threaten Türkiye, Iraq, Iran, and Syria.

The PKK has also been accused of starting large forest fires in Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine