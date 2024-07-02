Greece has highlighted the tangible positive outcomes of the rapprochement with Türkiye.

Speaking at an international forum on sustainable peace in Athens, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said on Tuesday, “I want to emphasise that being able to talk with our neighbours serves the country’s interests.”

Recognising some major differences between Türkiye and Greece, he added, “We are aware that we will not agree on everything. Yet, better bilateral relations would allow us to create a channel of dialogue and diplomacy to discuss our problems and de-escalate tensions that we owe to the next generations. And this is what we do, step by step, without having any exaggerated claims.”