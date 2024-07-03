The first round of voting in Iran’s presidential elections on June 28 failed to throw up a clear winner, but it did provide a revealing snapshot of the country's political landscape.

Concluding in dramatic fashion with extended voting hours and leading to a second-round runoff, this election marks a pivotal moment in Iran's contemporary history.

The dynamics between reformist and conservative factions, unprecedented low voter turnout, and the underlying tensions in Iran's socio-political fabric present a complex picture that warrants closer examination.

Delays and discontent

The Iranian Ministry of Interior's decision to extend voting hours multiple times—from the original closing time of 18:00 to midnight—was a telling indicator of the current political climate.

Despite these extensions, voter turnout remained remarkably low, registering below 40 percent. This figure is particularly striking compared to historical average participation rates since the 1979 revolution.

Such low turnout not only reflects widespread voter apathy but also a deep-seated disillusionment with the current political system.

Battle of ideologies

The run-off on July 5 will see Masoud Pezeshkian, a reformist with Turkic roots, take on hardline conservative Saeed Jalili for the president’s post.

Pezeshkian's campaign, marked by promises to address economic sanctions and improve women's rights, resonated with many Iranians desperate for change.

His bold stance against the morality police's harsh enforcement of dress codes was particularly noteworthy, signalling a shift towards more liberal policies if he wins. Pezeshkian secured 42.5 percent of the votes in the first round.

On the other hand, Saeed Jalili, a seasoned politician known for his hardline stance on Iran's nuclear programme, represents the conservative establishment.

His campaign emphasised self-reliance and resistance against Western influence, appealing to a significant portion of the electorate who favour maintaining the status quo. Jalili garnered 38.6 percent of the votes in the first round.

The reformist side may be encouraged by these results, and participation rates could increase in the second round.

However, the 13.8 percent of votes that went to Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are likely to shift to Jalili, which might be sufficient for him to win the election.

The lowest vote share in the first round went to Mostafa Pourmohammadi, who received only 0.8 percent of the votes.

Raisi’s shadow and the Guardian Council