Torrential rains in northeast India have sparked heavy flooding killing at least four people, government disaster officials have said.

More than a million people have been impacted by floods, according to government figures on Wednesday.

Monsoon rains cause widespread destruction every year, but experts say the climate crisis is shifting weather patterns and increasing the number of extreme weather events.

Disaster authorities in the northeastern state of Assam said 38 people have been killed since mid-May when heavy rains battered the state, triggering floods and landslides.

India's weather department has issued alerts for Assam and neighbouring states warning of the risk of more flash floods.

Flood waters have damaged roads in the state, and the airforce rescued 13 fishermen stranded on an island.

A major portion of the Kaziranga national park, a UNESCO world heritage site and home to the highest number of one-horned rhinos in the world, has also been flooded.

"Forest guards have been put on alert," park official Arun Vignesh said. "Hundreds of animals have started crossing the highway in search of higher ground".