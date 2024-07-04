TÜRKİYE
Erdogan's leadership boosts Russia-Türkiye relations — Putin
Russian president hints Western economic sanctions having negative impact on Russian-Turkish economic cooperation.
Earlier this week, citing the country’s strong ties, Erdogan and Putin expressed willingness for the Russian leader to once again visit Türkiye./ Photo: AFP
July 4, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the role of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in promoting relations between the two countries.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday in Astana, Kazakhstan, Putin hinted that Western sanctions are hindering the development of economic ties between Russia and Türkiye.

"What is hindering (the development of relations) is well-known. What is helping (relations) to move forward (is) the political will of President Erdogan," said Putin.

Meeting Erdogan on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Wednesday, Putin said: “Relations between Russia and Türkiye are progressing despite the current challenges in the world."

RelatedErdogan, Putin meet in Astana for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit
Warm relations

For his part, the Turkish president said: "Our country’s path is strong and continues to grow stronger, and we want to further develop warm relations between Russia and Türkiye."

Earlier this week, citing the country’s strong ties, Erdogan and Putin expressed willingness for the Russian leader to once again visit Türkiye.

The leaders are known to have frequent phone calls to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
