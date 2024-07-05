TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye captures suspect who targeted Turkish flag in northern Syria
Turkish National Intelligence Organization vows zero tolerance for any disruption in the secure corridor provided by Türkiye in northern Syria, affirming staunch defence of the Turkish flag, a symbol of national integrity.
Türkiye captures suspect who targeted Turkish flag in northern Syria
"The Turkish flag is sacred to us, symbolising our independence earned through the blood of countless martyrs,"  the statement by Turkish National Intelligence Organization  said. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
July 5, 2024

Turkish intelligence has apprehended suspects who made provocations against the Turkish flag in northern Syria, security sources said, following anti-Turkish protests in northern Syria, sparked by recent incidents targeting Syrian migrants' homes and businesses in Kayseri and other cities.

During these protests, Turkish flags were burned, Turkish-plated vehicles were attacked, and attempts were made to provoke Turkish soldiers, the press release by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization stated on Friday.

Provocations targeting Türkiye took place in northern Syria following incidents against migrants in Türkiye’s Kayseri province and some other provinces on June 30.

In response to these attempts, MIT, along with the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Defence, and law enforcement, intervened to apprehend those responsible and prevent further escalation.

"The Turkish flag is sacred to us, symbolising our independence earned through the blood of countless martyrs. Those who dare to provoke it have been apprehended," the intelligence organisation expressed.

RelatedTürkiye seeks to end Syria war, ensure safe return of refugees - Altun

Perpetrator of the attack on the Turkish flag

Recommended

Following the security forces' operation, 17-year-old suspect involved in provoking Turkish flag in Syria's Al Bab was captured.

The suspect, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, confessed and provided information about accomplices, prompting further investigations by Turkish authorities.

The suspect reportedly apologised in front of the Turkish flag, kissing it and saying: "I attacked the Turkish flag, I regret it very much, I apologise to the Turkish people."

Two other suspects who took part in the provocations against Türkiye apologised to the Turkish people in their statements.

MIT emphasised that any attempt to disrupt peace in the secure corridor provided by the Turkish Republic in northern Syria will not be tolerated. The integrity of the Turkish flag, a cornerstone of the Turkish state, will be rigorously defended.

Turkish forces are present in northern Syria, near Türkiye’s southern frontier, as part of an anti-terrorist force working to keep safe both locals and Turkish nationals across the border.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine