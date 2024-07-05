The United Kingdom was once led by the likes of Winston Churchill, who used his mastery of the language to rouse the nation in its darkest hour. His speeches, which he wrote himself, are considered works of literature.

The "Blood, Toil, Tears, Sweat" speech – which he delivered after becoming prime minister during World War II – is still powerful enough to serve as a clarion call for action, 84 years after Churchill delivered it at the House of Commons.

But the politics of British discourse has fallen precipitously from Churchill's epoch-defining rhetoric to the awkward fumbles and gaffes of Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, latter-day custodians of Churchill's Conservative Party.

One can only imagine what Churchill would think of the blabbering Sunak, who once asked a homeless man getting food at a shelter whether he worked "in business" and if he wanted to get into the finance industry.

Or what Margaret Thatcher, the daughter of a grocer who rose to the top of the Conservative Party and served as prime minister in the 1980s, would say about multi-millionaire Sunak referring to his childhood without Sky TV as an example of hardship.

Not just the Tories

The comparison extends to the Labour Party, too. Tony Blair, prime minister from 1997 to 2007, was known for his polished and persuasive oratory. In contrast, critics have called newly elected premier Keir Starmer "as charismatic as a lukewarm block of unseasoned tofu."

"He's like those boring people you get stuck with at parties, so bad at small talk that they render you speechless as well, unable to think of anything to ask them," said British author Mark Mason about the Labour politician, who just led his party to one of its biggest electoral victories in the July 4 general election.

Can the current lot of front-row UK politicians hold a candle to their predecessors in terms of eloquence, personal charisma and mass popularity? Experts are sceptical.

Speaking to TRT World, Dr Christopher Pich of the University of Nottingham said there's a "sharp contrast" between the current and past senior political leaders of the two main UK political parties.

Pich, who specialises in political branding, pointed out that Starmer has been described variously as "Blair without the flare," "dull" and "boring," while Sunak has been called "out of touch" and "unrelatable" by voters from their respective parties.

However, the two politicians have also been described as "safe," "decisive" and "determined," compared with recent premiers Johnson and Truss, he said.

"Perhaps the next general election in 2028 will see a return of party leaders with mass popularity, authenticity, personal charisma and eloquence," he said, adding that the UK has witnessed a "regular cycle" of distinct personalities and leadership styles shaped by politicians of the past.

After all, Blair was considered "fresh" and "authentic" in contrast with his immediate predecessor, Sir John Major. Similarly, in 2010 David Cameron enjoyed "broad appeal" and was considered "full of energy and passion" as opposed to his immediate predecessor, Gordon Brown of the Labour Party, he said.

According to Dr Murray Stewart Leith, professor of political science at the University of the West of Scotland, politics in the UK has become "much more partisan and personalised" today compared to decades ago—a phenomenon that subjects politicians to attack and challenge more than ever before.

The personal charisma required for a British premier seems to have escaped Sunak's grasp, he told TRT World. The same is the case with Sunak's replacement.

"(Starmer) has a long way to go before he can convince a majority of the public that he stands among the greats of the past," Leith said.