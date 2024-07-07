Palestinian experts described Israel’s approval of a plan to apply Israeli law to constructions in the southern part of the occupied West Bank as a continuation of a policy of deportation of Palestinians.

Israeli state television reported on June 28 that the Security Cabinet, at the request of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, approved the legalisation of five illegal settlements in Area B of the occupied West Bank, inhabited by Israelis who usurped Palestinian land.

Describing it as "the most dangerous thing the Palestinians have faced since the Nakba (Catastrophe) in 1948," Mustafa Barghouti, the head of the Palestinian National Initiative (PNI), said in a post on X that the decision aims to completely seize the civilian authority of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in Area B of the occupied West Bank.

Smotrich's plan includes stripping the PA of executive powers in the southern West Bank and applying Israeli law in Area B, which is under Palestinian civil and administrative control.

"The political meaning of applying Israeli laws in Area B is to undo powers of the Palestinian Authority and weaken it," political analyst Ashraf Bedr told Anadolu.

Depriving the Palestinian Authority of its powers

Bedr said the extremist Israeli government is trying to eliminate all hopes of establishing a Palestinian presence, which could be seen by Israel as a threat to the Zionist project because it could turn into a demand for independence, a national identity or the realisation of a national self.

He said the national religious current in Israel desires to annex Area C under the plan announced in 2014 and to give its residents, numbering 50,000 according to Israeli estimates and 250,000 according to Palestinian estimates, a "blue Israeli identity."

When Israel announced its annexation of Jerusalem in 1980, it did not grant Israeli citizenship to its Palestinian residents. Instead, it gave them blue-coloured Israeli IDs that served as permanent residency permits.

Regarding Area A, Bedr said Israel is not interested in the territory, but rather in getting rid of its residents from governing any entity, be it local, tribal or municipal bodies.

Although not included in Smotrich’s draft plan, Bedr said the area is not safe, stressing that Palestinians accused of organising attacks against Israel continue to have their homes demolished in the area.

Hani Abu Siba, an expert in Israeli affairs, said: "The Palestinian Authority cannot issue building permits in Area C, and if it does, they have no value. Today, the issue has expanded to Area B."

He said the purpose of applying the law to archaeological sites is to demolish any Palestinian building near the sites, be it old buildings, tombs or Islamic monuments.

Hundreds of houses under demolition threat

Abu Siba said Israeli archaeological organisations classified the sites and added them as annexes to the Oslo Accords, adding that hundreds of houses are expected to be demolished under Smotrich's plan.

He warned that the current government, as part of its plan to displace West Bank residents, will demolish any building that affects archaeological sites, even if it is licensed by the PA.