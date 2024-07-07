WORLD
Iranian naval destroyer sinks during repairs — report
The Sahand destroyer sank due to water infiltration while undergoing repairs at a port near the Strait of Hormuz, causing it to lose balance.
The Iranian navy destroyer Sahand is seen sailing through the Baltic Sea off the island of Bornholm, a Danish island in the Baltic Sea off the south coast of Sweden, on Thursday, July 22, 2021. / Photo: AP
July 7, 2024

Iranian naval destroyer has sunk while it was being repaired in a port near the Strait of Hormuz, state media has reported.

State-run IRNA news agency said on Sunday that the Sahand destroyer, being repaired at a wharf lost its balance due to water infiltration into the tanks.

The agency added that due to the low depth in the waters, it is possible to bring back the destroyer to balance.

It also reported that injured people were transferred to hospital. It did not elaborate.

Sahand, named after a mountain in northern Iran, took six years to build and launched into the Gulf in December 2018.

The 1,300-ton vessel was equipped with surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, anti-aircraft batteries and sophisticated radar and radar-evading capabilities.

In January 2018, a naval destroyer, Damavand, sank in the Caspian Sea after crashing into a breakwater.

