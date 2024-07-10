TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan holds talks with Italy, Germany, Greece's leaders at NATO summit
Erdogan discusses multiple issues including bilateral ties, wars in Gaza and Ukraine with Meloni, Scholz and Mitsotakis, on the sidelines of NATO summit in Washinton DC.
Erdogan holds talks with Italy, Germany, Greece's leaders at NATO summit
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meet on the sidelines of NATO Summit/ Photo: Reuters
July 10, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed a range of issues including bilateral ties and Israel's war on Gaza with NATO leaders, including Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on the sidelines of NATO summit in Washinton DC.

Erdogan held three separate closed-door meeting with the leaders on the sidelines on Wednesday, discussing bilateral relations, regional as well as global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the meeting with Meloni, Erdogan said that relations between Türkiye and Italy will continue to develop with the steps to be taken and that the countries will continue to work for this.

He added that Ankara is doing its best to end the tensions in the surrounding region through peace and that all countries should make efforts for this.

During the meeting with Mitsotakis, the president underlined that Türkiye continues its efforts to develop the "spirit of solidarity" with Greece based on the principle of good neighbourliness.

"Efforts should be increased to end conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine," Erdogan told Mitsotakis.

The Turkish leader told Scholz that pressure should be put on Israel to end its attacks on Gaza and not to miss the opportunity of a ceasefire.

The president told Scholz that support is expected from Germany to revitalise Türkiye's European Union membership process.

Recommended

Summit declaration

The summit, which addresses the challenges facing the alliance and seeks to further strengthen NATO's deterrence and defence, also includes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and heads of delegation of NATO's partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

Türkiye joined the alliance in 1952 and also boasts of having the second-largest army among member states after the United States.

Leaders of NATO countries on Wednesday stressed a membership pledge for Ukraine and took a stronger stance on China's support for Russia in a declaration at the summit.

The declaration said the allies intend to provide Ukraine with minimum funding of $43.28 billion in military aid within the next year, but stopped short of the multiyear financial pledge that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had sought.

The declaration said the alliance will continue to support Ukraine "on its irreversible path to full Euro-atlantic integration, including NATO membership" as Kiev continues the "vital work" of democratic, economic and security reforms.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha