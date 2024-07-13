WORLD
2 MIN READ
Musk donates 'sizable amount' to super PAC working to elect Trump — report
Bloomberg report does not mention how much did Elon Musk donated, adding the PAC — a group that can receive unlimited contributions for political activity — is next required to disclose its list of donors on July 15.
Musk donates 'sizable amount' to super PAC working to elect Trump — report
Musk unblocked Trump's X's account, previously known as Twitter, last year.  / Photo: Reuters
July 13, 2024

Billionaire Elon Musk has donated to a super PAC working to elect former US president Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The Friday report did not indicate how much Musk donated but added that it was "a sizable amount" given to a group called America PAC.

Americas PAC is a political action committee that politically leans towards Republicans and conservatives, according to FactCheck website.

Trump campaign spokesperson has not reacted to the Bloomberg's report.

Recommended

Bloomberg reported that the PAC — a group that can receive unlimited contributions for political activity — is next required to disclose its list of donors on July 15.

In March, Trump, who is expected to be formally nominated next week as the Republican Party's candidate for the November 5 election, met with Musk and other wealthy donors.

In response to reports of the meeting, South Africa born Musk, one of the world's richest individuals, posted on X: "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion