Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scored a dramatic late winner as Spain triumphed in Sunday's Euro 2024 final, beating England 2-1 to confirm their re-emergence as a force on the international stage and end their opponents' dreams of winning a first title in almost six decades.

Spain lost influential midfielder Rodri to injury at half-time, but shrugged that off to take the lead within two minutes of the restart through Nico Williams, who was set up by his fellow star winger, Lamine Yamal.

England came from behind as they have done so often at this Euros, as substitute Cole Palmer drove in the equaliser on 73 minutes, moments after entering the fray.

But their resurgence in the game was cut short as Oyarzabal, the Real Sociedad forward, turned in a cross in the 86th minute to hand Spain a record fourth European Championship crown, and a third in the last five editions.

They previously won in 1964, 2008 and 2012, the last two titles coming either side of their triumph at the 2010 World Cup during the golden era of Xavi Hernandez, Xabi Alonso and Andres Iniesta.

Whether this generation, led by the brilliant Yamal who was playing here a day after his 17th birthday, manage to repeat the achievements of that magnificent side remains to be seen, but theirs was a fitting victory.

Spain have been comfortably the best team over the last month in Germany and were not intimidated by the atmosphere at the Olympiastadion, where the majority of the crowd were given over to England's cause.

England had hoped to finally claim a first men's international title since their fabled victory at the 1966 World Cup, but fell just short in their first ever final on foreign soil.

After the agony of their defeat on penalties to Italy three years ago, they are the first side ever to lose back-to-back Euros finals.

Captain Harry Kane, meanwhile, is left at the age of 30 still looking for the first trophy of a career so rich in goals, this defeat coming after a season in which he also won nothing with Bayern Munich.

Spain overcome Rodri injury

It was always likely that Spain would control this game, and England spent most of the first half chasing the ball.

Spain controlled the game from the off, but it took until stoppage time at the end of the first half for either team to manage a shot on target, with Phil Foden's effort from a Declan Rice free-kick delivery being easily saved by goalkeeper Unai Simon.