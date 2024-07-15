President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has delivered a speech at the "July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day Memorial Program," condemning the FETO terrorist organisation and reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to justice.

"The FETO traitors, who extended their filthy hands to our homeland by taking orders from a charlatan abroad, have left a dark stain in our history with the blood they spilt. Neither we nor our nation, which buried 252 children in one night, will forgive these modern-day Hashashins," Erdogan said.

Marking the 8th anniversary of the failed coup attempt, the President addressed the gathering at the Presidential Complex, expressing his gratitude to those present and emphasising the continued unity of the nation.

"Just like eight years ago, today we are shoulder to shoulder, we are one and together, 85 million of us, young and old, men and women, we are all one fist."

"Our determination to fight FETO is as strong and alive as on the first day. With God's permission, we will not compromise on this determination in any way," he added.

Honouring the 252 martyrs and over 2,700 injured who resisted the coup, he recalled the Quranic verse, "Do not say 'dead' to those who are killed in the way of God, for they are alive, but you do not perceive it."

The President also thanked Turkish citizens abroad, supporters of national will, and members of the Turkish Armed Forces, security units, and National Intelligence Organization for their bravery on the night of July 15.

He commended the Turkish Grand National Assembly for its fearless stance, stating, "The Veteran Assembly, which resisted and triumphed 104 years ago, said 'stop' to the puppets of imperialism in the treachery of July 15."

No mercy to traitors