Former United States President Donald Trump has made his choice for vice president: Ohio Senator JD Vance. Trump made the announcement at the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday.

Trump's announcement is big news. Media outlets throughout the US and the world are covering it extensively. Voters often pay close attention to the selection of a vice-presidential "running mate" as well. But why is the choice of JD Vance so important, one might ask?

Let's start with the vice presidency itself. Vice presidents, or "VPs," have long been at the receiving end of jokes. Former US President Franklin Roosevelt's first VP, John Nance Garner, famously dismissed the office as "not worth a bucket of warm spit." VPs don't fare much better in popular culture - take the TV show "Veep" for example.

That is because vice presidents have very little power under the US Constitution.

VP flex

The Constitution empowers vice presidents to preside over the US Senate and cast tie-breaking votes if needed. They open the electoral votes sent in by states following a presidential election, to certify its winner.

And, in the unlikely event that a president dies, resigns, is removed from office, or becomes incapacitated, the VP takes over as president. All of this may not sound like much.

But consider that the current vice president, Kamala Harris, has cast the most tie-breaking votes in history. Her predecessor, Mike Pence, effectively concluded the 2020 presidential race by certifying Joe Biden's election (against Trump's will) on January 6, 2021.

And if he wins, Trump would be a 78-year-old second-term president who has already been impeached twice. If elected, Vance might be the deciding vote on major legislation and have significant influence over the outcome of the 2028 election.

He also might succeed Trump as president over the next four years, or at least be the frontrunner in 2028, at the end of Trump's term.

Modern vice presidents also have a great deal of informal power, not specified in the Constitution. For the past half-century, starting with the Jimmy Carter-Walter Mondale administration, VPs have typically served as top White House advisors, with unparalleled access to the president.

It is expected that the VP will be the "last person in the room" when a president is weighing important decisions. This does not guarantee vice presidents will get their way, of course. As vice president, Biden for example failed to convince President Barack Obama to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan.

But he always had the President's ear. The same may be true for a Vice President Vance. Particularly given his close connection to the Republican Party's "MAGA" base, Vance may be able to exert considerable influence on Trump's decision-making as he weighs matters of foreign and domestic policy, as well as political strategy.

VPs and elections

But first, Trump has to win the presidency (again). Can Vance help him do so? It is widely assumed that the choice of a running mate has a decisive impact on the presidential race.