In India, names can change; streets, railway stations, buildings and archaeological heritage have all been renamed. In recent years, these are not anomalies but a part of a larger design to "reinvent" India's history.

This reinvention has spilled over to school curriculums with textbooks omitting chapters, deleting incidents of national importance, and renaming historical structures.

In a recent example of such a change, history books studied by 17-year olds were modified last month after recent elections by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the country's top educational body.

It sanctioned a change that removed the name of the Babri Masjid. When referring to its demolition in 1992, the famed mosque was instead called a "three domed structure." Further details reduced a description of the historical destruction from a four-pager in the earlier edition to a two-pager.

NCERT has also revised segments on the Gujarat riots of 2002 and "Father of the nation" Mahatma Gandhi's fervent efforts to foster Hindu-Muslim unity amid the push for Independence from Britain, among other changes.

Sweeping changes

Since 2017, this is the fourth round of "revisions" (or omissions and deletion of chapters/sections) pertaining to secular India, pluralism, or Muslim history in NCERT textbooks.

For the unversed, the curriculum drawn up by NCERT is followed by the Central Board of School Education (CBSE), which is affiliated with more than 30,000 schools nationwide. NCERT had always justified rationalising these omissions as "irrelevant" or "overlapping" or as a measure to reduce the load of the curriculum on the students (especially after COVID-19).

But a closer look finds these as strategies that mesh well with the existing political climate, which seeks to make Muslim, Christian and Dalit history "invisible" in more ways than one can imagine.

Notably NCERT defended its latest revisions and omissions by citing "positivity" in education. "Why should we teach about riots in school textbooks? We want to create positive citizens, not violent and depressed individuals," declared the organisation's director in June.

Omissions

NCERT was founded in 1961 to develop teaching materials including publishing model textbooks. From 1947 to 2005, India's school curriculum had previously undergone changes four times, in 1975, 1988, 2000 and 2005.

However, once the ultra-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took power in 2014, rigorous and recurrent "revisions" in school textbooks began, a contrast to its earlier history.

Over the past decade, curriculums have been frequently changed or tweaked (from 2014-24) every two-three years. In the first round, in 2017 NCERT made 1,334 changes, data updates, and corrections across its 182 textbooks.

The second round of omissions, which were justified as "unburdening" the students from the pressure of the school syllabus, included parts of Mughal history from the section titled "Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts," found in Class 12 textbooks read in state schools across the country,

Additionally, careful pruning was done to the section documenting Gandhi's assassination in 1948, the declaration of Emergency by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975 and more.

The most recent changes include elimination of the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992 and its associated Hindutva politics from Chapter 8, "Recent Development in Indian Politics."