Tunisian President Kais Saied has said he will run for a second term in the October 6 presidential election.

"I officially announce my candidacy for the presidential election on October 6 to continue the struggle of national liberation," Saied, who first won in 2019, said in a televised speech published on his Facebook page on Friday.

Speaking in the southern region of Tatouine, the 66-year-old said he was answering the "country's sacred call" which left him no choice but to run for a second term.

In his announcement on Friday, Saied called on "everyone preparing to sponsor (candidates) to steer off any corruption."

Saied, in 2019, capitalised on anger against politicians who failed to fulfil the promises of the revolution and make Tunisia more economically prosperous.

Political paralysis