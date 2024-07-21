Democratic lawmakers have hailed President Joe Biden's historic decision not to seek reelection, praising him as putting his country and his party before himself.

Meanwhile, Republicans called on him to resign from office, saying that if he could not run for another term, office, then he's unable to serve as president.

Biden announced his decision in a letter posted on social media, and in a subsequent post he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be their party's candidate.

Here are some reactions to the news so far:

Donald Trump, former president

Republican rival Donald Trump said Biden was "not fit to run" and "is certainly not fit to serve" as president.

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve — And never was! ... We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted on his Truth Social network shortly after Biden's announcement.

In a phone call with CNN, Trump said he thought Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden would have been.

Mike Johnson, House Speaker

House Speaker Mike Johnson, the top Republican in Congress, said Biden must resign as president "immediately."

"If Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough," said Johnson in a statement.

Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that "Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being."

"His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first. Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American," the Democrat said in a statement.

Bill and Hillary Clinton, former president and ex-secretary of state

Former president Bill Clinton and ex-secretary of state Hillary Clinton praised Biden's decision.

Lauding Biden's "extraordinary career of service," the Clintons said in a joint statement that they were "honoured" to join him in endorsing Harris as the Democratic nominee "and will do whatever we can to support her."

"Nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term. He has promised to be a dictator on day one," they continued.

Ron Klain, Biden’s former chief of staff

Biden’s former chief of staff, Ron Klain, called on Democrats to quickly unite around Harris as the natural successor to Biden.