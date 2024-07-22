WORLD
Pakistan protests security breach at Frankfurt consulate
Pakistan urges Germany to take immediate measures to arrest and prosecute those involved in the incident.
Pakistan’s deputy prime minister, Ishaq Dar, said on X that Pakistan has urged Germany to take immediate measures to arrest and prosecute those involved in the incident. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 22, 2024

Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with Germany over its failure to prevent protesters getting into the grounds of the Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt, demanding action against “a gang of extremists" that it says breached security and endangered the lives of its staff.

It was unclear what prompted the demonstrators to hold Saturday’s protest outside the building. Pakistan has not identified those involved in the protest but some of the demonstrators were carrying the tricolour flags of Afghanistan.

Videos circulating on social media showed a protester taking down the Pakistani flag.

Pakistan’s deputy prime minister, Ishaq Dar, said on X that Pakistan has urged Germany to take immediate measures to arrest and prosecute those involved in the incident.

Frankfurt police said several men who had taken part in a demonstration clambered over the fence of the Pakistani consulate in the city on Saturday and took a flag.

According to a police statement, about 400 people were demonstrating outside the consulate on Saturday afternoon when about five to 10 people climbed into the consulate grounds before melting back into the crowd.

It said police removed other people from the grounds and the demonstration ended.

Frankfurt Police said an investigation was underway, and officers were in contact with the Pakistani consulate.

