Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was so upset with the military leadership that he sneeringly reminded everyone that Israel was a country with an army, “not an army with a country”.

The reason for Netanyahu’s snide comment was the military’s decision to declare a “tactical pause” in the southern city of Rafah to ostensibly help deliver humanitarian aid in Gaza—a decision the Israeli forces apparently made without informing the prime minister.

The public dispute was soon followed by the spokesperson of the Israeli army publicly questioning Netanyahu’s war strategy that aims to “eliminate” Hamas, which governed Gaza until last October when Tel Aviv began bombing the besieged territory, killing more than 39,000 people, mostly women and children.

“This business of destroying Hamas, making Hamas disappear—it’s simply throwing sand in the eyes of the public,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a TV interview.

“Hamas is an idea, Hamas is a party. It’s rooted in the hearts of the people—whoever thinks we can eliminate Hamas is wrong,” the army spokesperson said, in stark contrast to the stated position of the Israeli prime minister, who wants to continue the bloody war until the complete destruction of the “military and governing capabilities” of Palestinian resistance group.

The difference of opinion between the Israeli government and its military, expressed publicly from both sides, is highly unusual and reflective of a deeper conflict amid the bloodiest war in many decades.

“The debate in the Israeli elite about a possible deal with Hamas to free the hostages is not a clear cut civil-military divide, as some ministers seem to be on the same page as the defence establishment,” Dr Ehud Eiran, associate professor of international relations at Israel’s University of Haifa, tells TRT World.

The ministers include the minister of defence, ultra-Orthodox Shas party leaders, and even some Likud politicians.

There have been other instances in Israeli history when elected officials and the military had “conflicting policy preferences”, he says, while mentioning the weeks leading up to the Arab-Israeli War in 1967.

The military always abides by the chain of command and ultimately accepts the directive of the elected leaders, he says.

Waging an unending war

There’s growing scepticism from military analysts and Israeli observers about the achievability of the stated goal of Hamas’s complete destruction. The objective seems out of Israel’s reach, even though it has bombed infrastructure worth $18.5 billion—equal to 97 percent of the combined GDP of the occupied West Bank and Gaza in 2022—to rubble in the first four months of the war.

Nearly ten months into Israel’s war on Gaza has left an estimated 90,000 Palestinians wounded while more than 10,000 people remain buried under the debris—estimated to be at least 26 million tonnes that would likely take “years to remove”.

Yet Netanyahu’s government has failed to come up with any post-war plan to replace Hamas rule, much to the chagrin of the Israeli military leadership.

In other words, Hamas is likely to exist as an “idea” despite Israel razing nearly all of Gaza to the ground.

Eiran says Israeli policy was to “defend itself, and deflect the Palestinian armed challenge” even in the 1960s through the ’80s when Israel had direct armed confrontation with the Palestinian national movement.