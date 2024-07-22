Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has spoken with US Vice President Kamala Harris and said his state's progress "should be a model for the country" as speculation swirled around whether he's in the running to join the slate.

Beshear took a more aggressive tone in criticising Republican Donald Trump's four years in the Oval Office.

The second-term governor said his fellow Democrats should focus on everyday concerns of Americans and he blistered Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the newly christened running mate to Trump, as a less than authentic representative of working-class Americans.

Beshear — just back from an economic development trip to Japan and South Korea — said Harris called him.

"That meant a lot to me, to reach out to me personally and ask for my support,” the governor said. “I pledged my support to her. The rest of that conversation I said would stay between us. We have a trust in where we’re able to exchange ideas and give advice.”

Their interactions have been limited mostly to several meetings in the past few years, but Harris has become familiar with his family, Beshear said.

"She’s gotten to know my kids and always asks about them by name, which is an easy way to get to my heart," Beshear told AP in the Kentucky governor's mansion.

Asked if he's interested in a vice presidential bid, Beshear stuck to his usual script that he loves his job as governor and that his plan is to serve out his second term.

"The only way that wouldn’t happen is if I have an opportunity to help Kentuckians in a different way that would bring additional value,” he said.

But the 46-year-old governor sounded like someone auditioning for the role. He touted the Bluegrass State's record-setting pace of economic development projects during his time in the g overnor's office.

"I certainly think what we've done here in Kentucky is something that should be a model for the country," Beshear said. "Not just in winning but in governing. How at a time when the country is at a boiling point, with neighbors yelling at neighbors, we’ve turned down the temperature here."