Azerbaijan has criticised the EU's adoption of a military support package for Armenia worth $10.8 million, describing it as an "erroneous and dangerous" step.

"Following the steps taken by France to equip Armenia with 'Bastion' multi-purpose armoured vehicles and 'Caesar' self-propelled artillery systems, the European Union’s decision to send military aid to Armenia is an erroneous and dangerous step that serves to increase tension in the region," Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said in a statement on Monday.

He described the EU's announcement as "unilateral and biased," as well as a "manifestation of the policy of creating 'dividing lines' in the region."

He said the military assistance to Yerevan, as well as future calls for increased support, will help Armenia build up its military.

"We strongly object to this decision by the Council of the European Union and expect transparent information about the aid to be provided," he went on to say.

Sharing 'responsibility'