The International Olympic Committee has been weighing a Palestinian call for Israeli athletes to be barred from the Games over the war in Gaza, three days before the Opening Ceremony in Paris.

As the Israeli Olympic team settled into the Athletes' Village on Tuesday, the IOC was studying a letter sent by the Palestine Olympic Committee to President Thomas Bach.

The letter sent on Monday asked him to ban the Israelis, citing the bombings of besieged Gaza as a breach of the Olympic truce.

It "emphasised that Palestinian athletes, particularly those in Gaza, are denied safe passage and have suffered significantly due to the ongoing conflict".

It said "approximately 400 Palestinian athletes have been killed, and the destruction of sports facilities exacerbates the plight of athletes who are already under severe restrictions".

