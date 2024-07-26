Dozens of countries have finalised years of negotiations towards a "groundbreaking" agreement drawing up global digital trade rules, Britain said.

Protections for online consumers, digitalisation of customs procedures and recognition of electronic signatures figure among the measures laid out in the text aimed at promoting and facilitating digital transactions.

Once in place, the deal "will make trade faster, cheaper, fairer and more secure", Britain said in a statement on Friday.

Digital commerce is growing far faster than its traditional counterpart.

The OECD group of economically developed nations says it estimated that in 2020, e-commerce already made up a quarter of global trade, making it worth just under $5 trillion.

Despite its growing importance, "no common set of global rules exist", British Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said in the statement.

Finalising the negotiations "is a huge step forward in correcting that and ensuring British businesses feel the benefit", he said.

The talks were launched in 2019, with the negotiating countries representing 90 percent of the WTO membership, including heavy-hitters like the United States, the European Union and China.

Related Türkiye's e-commerce volume more than doubled in 2023

'Work in progress'

The final text is to be presented Friday during a closed-door meeting at the WTO headquarters in Geneva.

It remained unclear if all the negotiating countries had signed onto the final agreement and how long it would take to implement.

"From our perspective, the text is still a work in progress," US Ambassador and Deputy US Trade Representative Maria Pagan told reporters Thursday.

"We have a variety of issues that from our perspective are still outstanding," she said, pointing for instance to exceptions around privacy and security.

Australia, Japan and Singapore, which have been leading the talks, have said the aim is to facilitate electronic transactions, promote digital trade and foster an open and trusted digital economy.