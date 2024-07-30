TÜRKİYE
Türkiye rescues irregular migrants pushed back by Greece
Irregular migrants pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, says Turkish Coast Guard Command.
Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution./ Photo: Turkish Coast Guard / Others
July 30, 2024

The Turkish Coast Guard has said that it rescued 25 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Marmaris district in Türkiye's southwestern Mugla province.

The irregular migrants were pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek coastal authorities, said the Coast Guard Command on Monday.

The migrants were handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management after processing.

Türkiye has repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

