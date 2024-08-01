The military regime that seized power in Myanmar 3.5 years ago extended a state of emergency in the civil war-wracked country for another six months, saying it needs time to prepare for long-promised elections.

The state of emergency was initially declared when troops ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, 2021, arresting her and members of her National League for Democracy party.

The emergency decree empowers the military to assume all government functions, giving the head of the ruling military council, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, legislative, judicial and executive powers.

At the moment, the military regime is facing its greatest challenge since taking power. Powerful ethnic minority militias and people's defense forces that support Myanmar's main opposition have taken wide swaths of territory in fierce fighting in recent months.

The military is now estimated to control less than half the country, but is holding on tenaciously to much of central Myanmar, including the capital, Naypyidaw, which was recently targeted by small rocket attacks and two bombings.

Related Australia FM Wong calls on Myanmar junta to 'take different path'

The United States criticized the state of emergency and called on the military regime to end the violence against Myanmar's people and to allow humanitarian access into the country.

“The Burma military regime’s extension of the state of emergency is at odds with the aspirations of the people of Burma, including their continued strong opposition to military rule,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, using Myanmar's former name. “We call on the regime to engage with all stakeholders to pursue a path toward a peaceful, representative, and democratic future.”

The statement issued Wednesday said the Myanmar military’s actions have only prolonged the crisis that has displaced more than 3 million people within the country and sent thousands more seeking protection in neighboring countries.

The extension of the state of emergency was granted by the National Defense and Security Council, after Ming Aung Hlaing argued more time was needed to restore stability to the country and carry out a census in preparations for national elections, state-run MRTV reported.

The plan for a general election is widely seen as an attempt to normalize the military’s seizure of power through the ballot box and to deliver a result that ensures the generals retain control.