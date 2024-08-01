Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has said they would not allow a civil war to break out, blaming the foreign hand for targeting the economy and behind recent protests, and pledging that the country will not be allowed to fall into the hands of “imperialism, fascism, and criminals."

Speaking at a press conference at the Miraflores Palace in the capital Caracas, Maduro warned that there would be no tolerance for malicious protesters who cause acts of violence and that they knew who was financing them.

His remarks came after opposition parties rejected Sunday’s election results, which triggered violent protests that left 12 dead, two of them minors, as well as hundreds injured, with more than 700 arrested by authorities.

The country's economy was being targeted, Maduro said, vowing that "Venezuela will not fall into the hands of imperialism, fascism, and criminals."

"We want everything to be within the constitutional framework.

"We do not want to resort to other means to carry out a revolution," he said.

Related Lula stands firm on Maduro's win in Venezuela election

'We will protect all our people'

Without naming specific countries, Maduro frequently implies that the US is behind the street protests, saying, "The people know this."

"However, if the empire wants to advance its criminal plan, we will defend our homeland to the end.

"We will protect all our people. Whatever we do, we are doing to protect our workers, employees, traders, and people," Maduro said.