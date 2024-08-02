Palestinian prisoners released by the Israeli army after being detained in Gaza described the severe physical and psychological torture they experienced in prisons.

A group of prisoners who were detained and tortured by Israeli forces in Gaza and later released were brought to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza by Palestinian Red Crescent Society teams.

The Palestinians, who showed signs of torture on various parts of their bodies and were exhausted, told Anadolu Agency about the torture they endured.

Mahmoud Basim Mahmoud Ahmed, one of the released prisoners, said the Israeli army forced prisoners to lie face down, set dogs on them and administered electric shocks.

Hunger strikers forced to eat feces

"You had to keep your hands tied above your head from 4 am to midnight. If you turned right or left, they would set the dogs on you,” Ahmed said.

"They brought two pieces of bread a day. After eating the bread, you had to lie on your stomach for 24 hours. If you went on a hunger strike, they forced you to eat feces," he said.

Ahmed said that some prisoners whom Israeli soldiers suspected of having connections with resistance fighters were taken to the 12th floor of the building for torture and then brought back down to the ground floor while being tortured.

"What we experienced there in 40-60 days felt like 12 years," he added.