Over 580 people including security personnel and civilians were killed in over 550 suspected terrorist attacks across Pakistan during the last seven months, according to new data.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank, July saw a surge in anti-state violence with 108 killed and 71 others injured.

The data showed that at least 582 people, including security personnel and civilians, were killed and 610 injured in 557 suspected terrorist attacks since January.

Suspected terror attacks rose in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan in July as the province witnessed 36 attacks, resulting in 60 deaths and 27 injuries.

The southwestern Balochistan province witnessed 12 terror attacks, causing 12 deaths and 24 injuries, while the Sindh province faced five attacks, resulting in six deaths and two injuries.

No attacks were reported in Punjab, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, or Gilgit-Baltistan.

Intensified operations