TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye arrests member of PKK's branch in Austria
Turkish security forces arrest Hidir Korkut, a member of the PKK terrorist organisation’s branch in Austria.
Türkiye arrests member of PKK's branch in Austria
Korkut was actively involved in terror planning and sabotage operations while residing in Austria. / Photo: AA
August 3, 2024

Turkish security forces have arrested a member of the PKK terrorist organisation’s branch in Austria, said security sources.

Hidir Korkut was tracked down and arrested on July 22 as he entered Türkiye in a joint operation by the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and the Izmir Security Directorate on Saturday.

Korkut was actively involved in terror planning and sabotage operations while residing in Austria.

Recommended

He was detained and later formally arrested after appearing before a local court judge.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms