The head of Niger's military-run government has accused France of wanting to "destabilise" the country — seven months after driving out French soldiers engaged in the fight against terrorism.

"This sick desire to destabilise Niger has spread through the repositioning of all the agents of the French DGSE (intelligence services) that we chased out of our territory," he said on Saturday in a two-hour interview on Niger public television to mark the 64th anniversary of the country's independence.

Since seizing power on July 26 last year, the new government led by General Abdourahamane Tiani, former head of the presidential guard, has reset its international partnerships.

It asked former colonial power France late last year to withdraw its troops stationed in the Sahel nation to fight jihadist groups.

"They have been repositioned in Nigeria and Benin," he said, referring to a "destabilising action" carried out by "groups of subversive agents dressed in civilian clothes" and "with elements of the Beninese armed forces themselves dressed in civilian clothes".

Reopening Benin border