The UN has warned of "multiple rounds of displacement" causing "fatigue" among the people of Gaza amid ongoing Israeli attacks and evacuation orders.

"Ongoing hostilities and repeated evacuation orders in Gaza continue to severely constrain aid operations and deepen the suffering that Palestinians are facing," deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

Citing the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Haq said: “Many families remain in areas placed under evacuation due to high levels of insecurity and the lack of safety across Gaza, as well as harsh living conditions in displacement sites, where there is limited access to aid and basic services."

"They are also fatigued by multiple rounds of displacement," he said.