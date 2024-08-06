WORLD
Israel's coercive displacement diktats fatigue Palestinians in Gaza: UN
According to UN, repeated displacements of Palestinians in Gaza poses a major hinderance access to aid and basic services.
Palestinians face insecurity and harsh living conditions in displacement sites, UN says. / Photo: AA
August 6, 2024

The UN has warned of "multiple rounds of displacement" causing "fatigue" among the people of Gaza amid ongoing Israeli attacks and evacuation orders.

"Ongoing hostilities and repeated evacuation orders in Gaza continue to severely constrain aid operations and deepen the suffering that Palestinians are facing," deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

Citing the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Haq said: “Many families remain in areas placed under evacuation due to high levels of insecurity and the lack of safety across Gaza, as well as harsh living conditions in displacement sites, where there is limited access to aid and basic services."

"They are also fatigued by multiple rounds of displacement," he said.

Reiterating the need to provide humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, Haq also said "Those who choose to leave their homes must be able to do so safely and they must be allowed to return as soon as circumstances allow."

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

