Microsoft's charitable giving platform has featured organisations operating in illegal Israeli settlements, including one that supports the Israeli military, while removing the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), prompting an internal petition from employees calling for policy changes.

Microsoft donates to Israeli groups Ma'aleh Adumim Foundation, Ein Prat Academy for Leadership, and the Megillot Dead Sea Rescue Team, which violate international law under the Geneva Conventions, the employees said in a recent petition.

"Microsoft is directly funding these illegal and immoral settlements by allowing these organisations to remain," the petition said, asking the company to halt matching donations to the three organisations, according to a report published on Drop Site News, an online media outlet.

"This is not only unethical but also goes against our inclusive values as a company," it added.

Microsoft has not commented on the claims, and as of Tuesday, the occupied West Bank charities were still listed on the Benevity platform, where employees can donate to non-profit organisations and receive matching contributions from their employer.

The three organisations named in the Microsoft employees' petition describe themselves on their websites as being actively involved in the occupation.

The Ma'aleh Adumim Foundation aims to "promote and improve the cultural and social welfare of the residents of the city of Ma’aleh Adumim, Israel and its environs", according to its official documents.