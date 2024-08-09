Violent protesters in the United Kingdom are garnering sympathy from some prominent people, including tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk has been actively engaging on X this week about the riots. He replied to one post blaming "mass migration and open borders" for the violence, saying "civil war is inevitable."

He then shared a video of a man allegedly being arrested for making offensive comments on Facebook, asking, "Is this Britain or the Soviet Union?" Responding to another post that suggested Muslims in Britain are given special protections to commit crimes, Musk said that the British police's response to the riots “does seem one-sided".

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson condemned Musk's insinuations that the law is "two-tier," saying there was "no justification for comments like that" and "anyone who is whipping up violence online will face the full force of the law".

In response, Musk tagged Starmer in a video showing Muslim counter-protesters surrounding a pub in Birmingham, asking, "Why aren't all communities protected in Britain?"

Stoking divisions

Musk's comments appear to be resonating with some sections of white-majority populations, whose discontent is most visible online.

"There are fundamental ideas that drive most white supremacists, one of the most motivating is the idea that they are being literally replaced (by minority populations) in what they consider their own home countries, and that idea has motivated a lot of the terrorist incidents," said Heidi Beirich, cofounder of Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, speaking in an online discussion organised by Brookings Institution in 2022.

"(What is) really driving all of this is the fear of demographic change on the part of these [minority] groups… American history, European history, this idea that white people should rule, that white supremacy should be the way things are, and all of these groups, because of this demographic change, feel that this is slipping away. That's what they are responding to," she added.

Despite seeming like a recent development, these anxieties are an extension of much older racist theories, but have once again gained prominence due to the likes of Musk and British far-right activist and convicted criminal Tommy Robinson.

While they might deny outright accusations of being "racist" or "white supremacist," they continue to promote racist tropes, stoke paranoia about Muslims and other minorities, and promote misinformation and disinformation online.

For instance, just one month before the riots in the UK, Robinson was invited on Canadian psychologist-turned-self help guru Jordan Peterson's YouTube show to openly air his anti-Muslim views.

His hosts did not push back or question his assertion of facts, as mainstream journalists might feel compelled to do. Rather, Peterson and his wife nodded along understandably, agreeing with many of his statements.