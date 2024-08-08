The sky over Türkiye’s fairy-tale-like destination of Cappadocia has come alive with a vibrant display of hot air balloons as part of the Culture Road Festival, which started on Thursday.

The festival, organised by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, showcases a spectacular array of figurative hot air balloons floating above the region's iconic fairy chimneys.

Festival-goers from more than a dozen countries, including Austria, Azerbaijan, Brazil, England, the Netherlands and Switzerland, have gathered to watch the spectacle.

Over 60 figured balloons, including designs like frog, elephant, turtle, rocket, heart, wolf, and windmill, took off from the Goreme district of Nevsehir, and flew over the valleys for approximately 45 minutes.