'Flying animals' adorn Cappadocia's sky
Over 60 figured hot air balloons, including designs like a frog, elephant, turtle, and windmill, took off from the Goreme district of Nevsehir as the city kicked off international festival.
The festival's daily balloon flights will continue until August 11, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience the magic of Cappadocia from the air. / Photo: AA
August 8, 2024

The sky over Türkiye’s fairy-tale-like destination of Cappadocia has come alive with a vibrant display of hot air balloons as part of the Culture Road Festival, which started on Thursday.

The festival, organised by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, showcases a spectacular array of figurative hot air balloons floating above the region's iconic fairy chimneys.

Festival-goers from more than a dozen countries, including Austria, Azerbaijan, Brazil, England, the Netherlands and Switzerland, have gathered to watch the spectacle.

Over 60 figured balloons, including designs like frog, elephant, turtle, rocket, heart, wolf, and windmill, took off from the Goreme district of Nevsehir, and flew over the valleys for approximately 45 minutes.

More than half a million tourists went on balloon tours last year, and that number is expected to surge 30 percent this year, officials say.

RelatedInternational chefs delight tourists in Türkiye's gem Cappadocia

"Cappadocia is the global center for hot air ballooning, with 150 balloons flying daily in a festival-like atmosphere," says Mehmet Halis Aydogan, president of the Anatolian Hot Air Balloon Operators Association, adding the city will soon host the largest such festival in the world.

The festival's daily balloon flights will continue until August 11.

