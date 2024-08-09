In a majority vote, the Bulgarian parliament has passed a significant amendment prohibiting the promotion of LGBTQ+ topics in schools and laying out a clear definition of the concept of "nontraditional sexual orientation".

The lawmakers of the EU member state approved the amendment to the Law on Preschool and School Education with 154 votes. Only 17 parliamentarians voted against it or abstained.

The amendment makes it illegal to teach students "propaganda, promotion, or incitement in any way, directly or indirectly, within the education system, of ideas and views related to nontraditional sexual orientation and/or gender identity other than the biological one".

The Bulgarian decision comes on top of similar prohibitions introduced by Hungary and several other countries where parents have expressed unease at the teaching of LGBTQ+-related topics in schools without their consent.

And it's not just the eastern European country like Bulgaria that has taken note of the growing LGBTQ+ influence over the education system. Nearly a hundred people including parents protested outside Birchfields Primary School in Manchester, UK, last year, saying they don't want their kids to be exposed to LGBTQ+ material.

'Don't touch the children'