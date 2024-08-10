WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three Pakistani soldiers, four militants killed in Afghan border clashes
The region sees a surge in militant attacks, intensifying security efforts.
Three Pakistani soldiers, four militants killed in Afghan border clashes
The Pakistan military has intensified operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan amid ongoing security threats. / Photo: AA
August 10, 2024

At least three Pakistani soldiers and four suspected militants were killed in clashes in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border, the military said.

The clashes took place between the security forces and militants at three different locations in Tirah Valley of the Khyber district late Friday, a military statement said on Saturday.

Over 580 people, including security personnel and civilians, were killed in over 550 suspected militant attacks across Pakistan during the last seven months, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank.

Islamabad accuses "Afghan-based" Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants of carrying out terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, while Kabul denies the allegation.

Warning of 'consequences'

Last month, Afghanistan has strongly reacted to the Pakistani defence minister's recent statement threatening Kabul with sending troops across the border to target militants, warning Islamabad of "consequences."

Recommended

"It's necessary for the leadership of Pakistan not to allow anyone to make such sensitive statement on sensitive issues," Khwarizmi said on X, adding that such remarks will not be in the interest of anyone.

"Anyone who violated our border under any pretext will be responsible for the consequences," he warned.

In a recent interview with Voice of America, Pakistan's defence minister accused the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of carrying out attacks inside the country, claiming that the terrorist organisation's leadership is hiding in Afghanistan and threatening Islamabad with cross-border strikes to eliminate them.

However, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Friday did not defend the defence minister's statement, saying Islamabad respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan.

RelatedTaliban cuts ties with Afghan embassies loyal to former government
SOURCE:AA
Explore
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers