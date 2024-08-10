Türkiye has inaugurated its brand new Cukurova International Airport, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attending the ceremony to highlight the transformative impact the facility promises for the region.

Speaking to a gathered audience on Saturday, Erdogan emphasised that the airport "is poised to have a substantial multiplier effect on regional exports," and would enhance passenger travel.

"It will facilitate the global distribution of products from industrial and trade zones such as the Mersin Port, the Mersin and Adana Organised Industrial Zones, Iskenderun Bay Industrial Facilities, and the Yumurtalik Free Zone," the president added.

The new airport features an annual capacity of nine million passengers, a terminal area of 110,000 square meters, and an apron with the capacity for 48 aircraft according to a post on X by Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz.

The Cukurova Airport, which also boasts a main runway that stretches 3,500 meters in length and 60 meters in width, "will open new doors from our country to the world and make significant contributions to regional development and prosperity," Yilmaz said.