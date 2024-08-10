TÜRKİYE
Cukurova International Airport to fuel economic surge in Türkiye and beyond
New airport is expected to expand market access for local businesses, enhance export potential, and improve competitiveness.
The airport boasts a main runway that stretches 3,500 meters in length and 60 meters in width. / Photo: AA
August 10, 2024

Türkiye has inaugurated its brand new Cukurova International Airport, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attending the ceremony to highlight the transformative impact the facility promises for the region.

Speaking to a gathered audience on Saturday, Erdogan emphasised that the airport "is poised to have a substantial multiplier effect on regional exports," and would enhance passenger travel.

"It will facilitate the global distribution of products from industrial and trade zones such as the Mersin Port, the Mersin and Adana Organised Industrial Zones, Iskenderun Bay Industrial Facilities, and the Yumurtalik Free Zone," the president added.

The new airport features an annual capacity of nine million passengers, a terminal area of 110,000 square meters, and an apron with the capacity for 48 aircraft according to a post on X by Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz.

The Cukurova Airport, which also boasts a main runway that stretches 3,500 meters in length and 60 meters in width, "will open new doors from our country to the world and make significant contributions to regional development and prosperity," Yilmaz said.

A significant investment

Speaking on Saturday, President Erdogan assured that both Adana and Mersin residents would soon recognise the value of this significant investment.

He outlined that the airport would broaden market access for local businesses, enhance export potential, and improve the competitiveness of regional companies.

Additionally, the facility is expected to ensure the swift delivery of urgent and critical materials, which will strengthen trade, streamline supply chains, and invigorate economic activity in the region.

Erdogan also noted that the airport would improve the logistics of agricultural products from Cukurova, allowing them to reach consumers more efficiently and with less risk of spoilage.

"We are proud to have developed such a vital infrastructure," Erdogan concluded, assuring that the facility "will serve as a catalyst for growth in Adana, Mersin, and the broader Mediterranean region."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
