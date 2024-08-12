Abdul Aziz al Kafarneh dedicated his life to serving the people of Gaza through various roles.

He worked as a municipal employee, headed the Administrative Affairs Department at Beit Hanoun Hospital, led the Administrators Syndicate in North Gaza, and also taught at the Beit Hanoun School for some time.

At 58, he was serving as the Deputy Mayor of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, a role he had assumed in 2020.

Last week, Israel murdered him, along with tens of other civilians, in a massacre at the Tabaeen School in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City.

Palestinian civilians sheltering there were performing fajr (dawn) prayers when an Israeli airstrike hit the school.

The Israeli army claimed that it targeted 19 Hamas members inside the school compound, despite the attack resulting in at least 100 deaths and dozens of injuries.

Al Kafarneh was among those listed by the Israeli army as a "Hamas emergency committees operative".

However, a family member confirmed to TRT World that he had no affiliation with any political or military organisation.

Mohammed Awad Izzeddin al Kafarneh, maternal cousin of Abdul Aziz al Kafarneh, stated that his deceased cousin was a dedicated public servant who spent decades serving his community.

Israel’s brazen lies

After losing their relatives in one of the bloodiest massacres of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, Palestinians began to respond to the Israeli army's list of alleged targets.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reported that some individuals on the list had already been killed in previous attacks before Saturday's massacre.

Yet, the Israeli army brazenly lied once again.

The human rights group identified some of the 19 individuals listed by the Israeli army, noting their occupations as imams, teachers, or ordinary public workers.

They shared the common trait of not being involved in any political or military activities related to Hamas. In fact, some had even serious disputes with the Palestinian resistance group, according to Ramy Abdo, chairman of the monitoring group.

Abdo said that upon reviewing the list published by the Israeli army, the monitoring group found discrepancies with their own list of victims from the hospital.