While the world has strongly condemned the Israeli bombing of a school in Gaza where Palestinians were taking shelter, Germany has come out in Tel Aviv's defence, repeating the same old argument: the Zionist state has a right to defend itself.

Even the European Union has criticised Israel for the Saturday attack in which nearly 100 people were killed.

"Israel has the right to defend itself. The reality is that Hamas uses schools, hospitals, kindergartens as command centres and that the people in Gaza are also abused against their will as protective (human) shields," government deputy spokesperson Wolfgang Buechner told the press in Berlin on Monday, echoing Israel's claims after each such attack.

Buechner, however, provided no evidence to back up his allegations against Hamas, which are consistent with Israeli talking points used to justify lethal attacks on civilians in Gaza.

"That is also a sad reality in this situation and I think you have to be very careful about sitting on one-sided reports that are distributed by Hamas and believing everything that is spread by this side," he said.

However, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, a nonprofit organisation headquartered in Switzerland, refuted Israeli claims that it targeted Hamas fighters with its strike at the Gaza school.

The Euro-Med said on Sunday that a list provided by the Israeli army of alleged targets at Tabaeen School in Gaza City included individuals who had already been killed in previous Israeli attacks.

"Following the initial review, it was discovered that three of the 19 names listed by the Israeli army as 'terrorists who were eliminated' in the Tabaeen School massacre had already been killed in earlier Israeli bombing attacks," it said.